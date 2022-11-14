Court sentences 11 RSS workers to RI for life for Narayanan Nair’s murder

November 14, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST

The Additional Sessions Court, Neyyattinkara, sentenced 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) found guilty of the murder of a Municipal corporation employee, Narayanan Nair of Vellarada, in 2013, to rigorous imprisonment for life.

The judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, found the gang had stormed Nair’s house on November 5 to kill his son, Sivaprasad, a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist. The gang felled Nair when he attempted to resist the armed intrusion.

The convicted persons are Rajesh, 47; Prasad Kumar, 35; Girish Kumar, 41; Premkumar, 36; Arunkumar alias Anthappan, 36; Baiju, 42; Anil, 32; Ajayan alias Unni, 33; Sajikumar, 43, Binukumar, 43 and Girish alias Anikuttan, 48.

The prime accused, Rajesh, is the State general secretary of the BMS Transport Employees Sangh.

Sivaprasad, his brother, Gopakumar, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist, and their mother, Girija, were injured in the attack.

The police said the RSS had targeted Sivaprasad to avenge the attack on a Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) worker in the locality. Sivaprasad was a degree student at the time of his father’s murder.

Nair’s killing had triggered widespread CPI(M)-RSS violence in the suburban locality, with miscreants attacking several houses in the neighbourhood and setting at least two on fire. The tit-for-tat attacks prompted the district administration to impose a curfew in the locality for several days.

The court conducted the trial under heavy police security. Accounts of survivors of the attack, including a neighbour who had rushed to the aid of Nair’s family, stood in good stead for the prosecution. The police also seized the murder weapons and blood-stained clothes worn by the suspect at the time of the crime.

S. Anil Kumar, J. Johnson and V. T. Rasith, all Dy.SPs. and Circle Inspectors, J. Mohandas and Ajith Kumar, Sub Inspector Balachandran and Assistant Sub Inspector Krishnankutty investigated and charge-sheeted the case. The police produced 45 persons as witnesses. It submitted 23 objects, including machetes and swords, as material evidence.