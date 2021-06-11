Kerala

Court seeks police report on Dharmarajan plea

The Irinjalakuda Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has sought a report from the police on a petition filed by RSS worker Dharmarjan, who allegedly sent the money involved in the Kodakara black money case, demanding to get the money recovered by the police.

The court has asked the police to submit the report before June 15.

In his petition, Dhamarajan told the court that the money and car stolen at the Kodakara belonged to him.

The court earlier returned his petition due to some technical errors. He submitted the petition again on Friday.


