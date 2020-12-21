Court seeks FIR against Vellappally, Thushar, aide

Death of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara Union secretary K.K. Mahesan

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I, Alappuzha on Monday directed the police to register First Information Report (FIR) against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son and SNDP Yogam vice president Thushar Vellappally and their close aide K.L. Ashokan in connection with the death of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara Union secretary K.K. Mahesan.

Mahesan was found dead inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24. According to the police, it was a case of suicide.

Widow’s plea

After considering a complaint filed by Mahesan’s widow Usha Devi P., Judge Rejani Thankappan ordered the Mararikulam police to file FIR and conduct a probe against the trio.

“The court has directed the police to register a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code,” said, C.D. Anil, counsel for Ms. Devi.

Following Mahesan’s death, the local police had registered a case for unnatural death. Later, the probe was handed over to a special investigation team led by senior police officer Harshita Attaluri.

However, the family moved the court alleging laxity in the police probe and demanding an impartial probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step.

Microfinance fraud

Mahesan, a former close aide to Mr. Natesan, was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds.

A note allegedly written by Mahesan and found pasted on the wall of the office room where he was found dead mentioned the names of Mr. Natesan and Mr. Ashokan.

Mahesan’s letters

Prior to his death, Mahesan had also posted letters written by him on social media — one addressed to circle inspector, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, and another to Mr. Natesan, levelling various allegations.

He had also written a letter to then Crime Branch ADGP Tomin Thachankary stating that deliberate attempts were being made to implicate him in the case related to the microfinance fraud in the SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union.

Ms. Ushadevi said that the family would fight till justice was served.