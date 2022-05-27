Court revokes bail of two POCSO case accused

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court revoked the bail granted to two POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case accused as they violated their bail conditions.

Judge R. Sudarshan rescinded the bail granted to Ali Akbar of Thirumala and Moitheen Adima of Beemapally, who had been the accused in POCSO cases registered at the Thampanoor and Poonthura police stations respectively. The action was taken on the basis of a plea by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan.

While they had been cautioned against involving in more criminal offences, Ali was arrested by the Karamana police in connection with an assault case. Moitheen was arrested with alleged possession of narcotic substance in the Poonthura police station limits.