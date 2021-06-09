Court returns Dharmarajan’s petition

It can be filed again after rectifying the technical errors

The Irinjalakuda Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday returned the petition of RSS activist Dharmarajan, who allegedly sent money involved in the Kodakara black money robbery case.

The court returned the petition citing technical reasons. The petition can be filed after rectifying the errors, the court said.

Dharmarajan filed the petition demanding the money which the police recovered from the robbers. He claimed the stolen money belonged to him and Sunil Naik. The money was stolen while it was being taken to Ernakulam for a business purpose. The police had so far recovered around ₹1.5 crore, he said.

However, there are many contradictions between Dharmarajan’s earlier statement to the police and the petition filed in the court.

In the complaint lodged with the police, he said only ₹25 lakh was stolen. Later, during interrogation he admitted that there was ₹3.5 crore in the car. He allegedly admitted to the police that it was black money. But now he claimed it was meant for business.

Dharmarajan said it was his driver who lodged a complaint with the police. The driver did not know how much money was in the car. The police suspect that the new move was to divert the investigation from BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the move of the special investigation team were leaked from its own members. The police are continuing their search for Shigil, the 15th accused in the case. The police suspect that he had escaped to Bangalore. The other accused in the case told the police that they had given ₹10 lakh to Shigil.