GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court returns chargesheet in Swami Gangeshananda case

Self-styled godman accused of sexually assaulting a law student. Court says charge sheet is incomplete. The student accused of chopping off the godman’s genitals

Updated - August 17, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Crime Branch suffered a setback as the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday returned the charge sheet submitted in connection with the sexual assault on a law student by a self-styled godman. The student had allegedly chopped off his genitals when the accused had purportedly made sexual advances towards her on May 19, 2017.

The investigation team had charged Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada of raping the survivor. The survivor also accused the godman of having subjected her to sexual abuse since her childhood.

The court returned the charge sheet, submitted two days ago, after finding it to be incomplete. Crucial documents, including the scene mahazar, prepared by the Pettah police that had initially investigated the case, were found to be missing.

Official sources said the Crime Branch would rectify the errors and submit the charge sheet afresh. The investigation team is also expected to submit the charge sheet in the second case relating to the attack on the godman alleged by the law student and the former’s disciple.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.