Court returns chargesheet in Swami Gangeshananda case

The State Crime Branch suffered a setback as the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday returned the charge sheet submitted in connection with the sexual assault on a law student by a self-styled godman. The student had allegedly chopped off his genitals when the accused had purportedly made sexual advances towards her on May 19, 2017.

The investigation team had charged Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada of raping the survivor. The survivor also accused the godman of having subjected her to sexual abuse since her childhood.

The court returned the charge sheet, submitted two days ago, after finding it to be incomplete. Crucial documents, including the scene mahazar, prepared by the Pettah police that had initially investigated the case, were found to be missing.

Official sources said the Crime Branch would rectify the errors and submit the charge sheet afresh. The investigation team is also expected to submit the charge sheet in the second case relating to the attack on the godman alleged by the law student and the former’s disciple.