Court restrains police from arresting former college Principal in impersonation case

June 03, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A district court here on Saturday restrained the police from arresting the former Principal of the Christian College, Kattakada, who has been accused in the alleged impersonation case pertaining to the union elections in Kerala University.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge-VII Prasun Mohan issued the interim order while considering the bail application submitted by G.J. Shyju, one of the two accused in the case.

Opposing the bail application, the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor K.L. Hareeshkumar alleged the accused committed various offences including impersonation, forgery and cheating to illegally incorporate the name of the second accused Vishak A., a first-year student, as a university union councillor.

However, the petitioner represented by advocate Sasthamangalam S. Ajithkumar claimed that there existed no basis to prove that the document had been forged and that the accused had only adopted steps in accordance with the university rules while discharging his responsibilities as a college Principal.

The case is posted for further hearing on June 9. The court directed the Kattakada police to produce the case diary.

