Court reserves order on dubbing artiste’s bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and two other women activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arakkal in a case relating to assaulting YouTuber Vijay P. Nair.

When the anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner said that they resorted to the acts to make some changes in the attitude of society. “Someone should come forward for a change,” he added.

The court then orally observed that if the petitioners were fighting for a change by taking law into their hands, then they should be “bold enough to face its consequences.”

“You are here to change the equations. You are fighting for the freedom. Those who took part in freedom struggle were ready to go to jails. Why should you be afraid of going to the jail,” the court asked the counsel for the petitioners.

The court said the petitioner had no faith in the law and order, adding that “that is why you took law into your hands.”

Senior Government Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that investigation was on and involvement of other activists had to be probed. In fact, the petitioners reached the scene of incidents in a car.

The counsel for Vijay Nair submitted that the petitioners had brought a nettle plant whose contact would cause itching on the human body. The petitioners’ intention of assaulting and humiliating him was clear. They poured ink on him and humiliated him by capturing the incident and live streaming it through social and other media.