Court rejects plea to cancel bail of Akash Thillankeri in Kannur

March 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court (Three) Judge Ruby K. Jose on Monday rejected the plea of the police to cancel the bail of Akash Thillankeri, accused in the murder case of Congress worker Shuhaib at Edayannur.

The court ruled that there were no sufficient grounds to cancel the bail and that the prosecution’s argument could not be accepted based only on the cases against Akash.

The prosecution could not prove that Akash violated the bail conditions granted by the High Court.

The prosecution argued that Akash has violated the High Court order and his contention that there was no sufficient reason to quash the bail will not stand.

The defence lawyer P. Rajan said that the High Court’s order was that he should not be involved in serious cases. However, the two cases filed by the police this year against him are under the IT Act, he added.

The verdict of the court was in a petition filed by Mattannur Police Inspector M. Krishnan, showing that Akash Tillankeri had violated the bail condition that he should not be involved in other cases while the crime of murder is pending.

