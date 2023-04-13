Court rejects Crime Branch report on PSC exam fraud case

April 13, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday rejected the final report filed by the Crime Branch in the PSC exam fraud case of 2019 involving former Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vidhyadharan K. sent back the document after flagging certain ambiguities in the details of material objects that were attached along with the report. The Crime Branch, which had submitted its findings in the court a few days ago, has been directed to resubmit the report after rectifying the irregularities.

The final report in the Kerala Public Service Commission exam fraud case had been prepared against six people including five former SFI activists. The prime accused, R. Sivaranjith, A.N. Naseem and P.P. Pranav had secured the first, second and 28th rank respectively in the exam conducted for the post of civil police officers in July 2018.

The question paper leak in the particular examination had come to light after Sivaranjith was involved in a stabbing incident at University College here in July 2019. The investigators had found that the photo of the question paper had been allegedly leaked from the examination hall by Pranav using a mobile phone.

Purported co-conspirators Praveen and Safeer, both of whom were former SFI activists at the Government Sanskrit College here, and a civil police officer Gokul, supplied the answers through smart watches worn by the examinees.