Court rejects bail plea of former college principal

June 16, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A district court here on Thursday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea submitted by the former principal of Christian College, Kattakada, G.J. Shyju, who has been accused in the alleged impersonation case pertaining to the union elections in Kerala University.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge-VII Prasun Mohan rejected the application for anticipatory bail filed in connection with the case registered by the Kattakada police.

Mr. Shyju and first-year student Vishak A., a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader were booked for various offences including criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and forgery on the basis of a complaint submitted by the university registrar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor K.L. Hareesh Kumar emphasised the need to question the prime accused in order to unravel the conspiracy behind the alleged impersonation and forgery. He added that the former principal had acted in contravention to the university laws while replacing an elected university union councillor with an unelected person in the list submitted to the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.