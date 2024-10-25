Court orders Tamil Nadu police officers to appear in Ambalamukku murder case trial

An Additional District and Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram has instructed the State Police Chief (SPC) to produce five officials from Tamil Nadu, including four police officers, before the court in connection with the trial in the murder case of a private nursery employee at Ambalamukku here two years ago.

The order was issued by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan after the officials failed to appear for the trial proceedings on Friday, despite being served summons. The case pertains to the murder of Nedumangad native Vineetha and the theft of her necklace allegedly by Kanyakumari native Rajendran on February 6, 2022.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, emphasised the need for the officials’ examination as witnesses to prove the case, the absence of which could deny a fair trial.

The court had summoned Circle Inspectors M. Piraichandran and N. Parvathy, who are attached to the Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu Police; Sub Inspectors P. Nithinraj and N. Sivakumar of the Aralvoimozhi police; and forensic surgeon R. Rajamurugan.

Reason for summons

The police officers had investigated the murder of Customs officer Subbaiah, his wife and daughter involving the same accused, while the surgeon had conducted the autopsy in that case.

Besides instructing the Kerala SPC to produce the officials before the court, the Tamil Nadu SPC has also been informed of the same through e-mail.

