Court orders medical re-examination of POCSO accused

KANNUR

15 July 2021 00:20 IST

The Thalassery First Additional District Sessions Court has ordered re-examination of the sexual fitness certificate obtained from the Thalassery General Hospital by the accused in a POCSO case. The court ordered formation of a medical board for the examination of the accused.

The Thalassery First Additional District Judge, A.V. Mrudula, ordered re-examination of the certificate of U.K. Sharfuddin, a well-known businessman and resident of Kuyali near Thalassery, who has been arrested on the charge of trying to sexually abuse a 15-year-old girl

Sharfuddin, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, was unlikely to be sexually active, the test report said.

POCSO Special Prosecutor Bina Kaliyath filed a petition in the court against this. The court verdict was announced after hearing the arguments of the respondent and the prosecution on Tuesday.