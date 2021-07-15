Kerala

Court orders medical re-examination of POCSO accused

The Thalassery First Additional District Sessions Court has ordered re-examination of the sexual fitness certificate obtained from the Thalassery General Hospital by the accused in a POCSO case. The court ordered formation of a medical board for the examination of the accused.

The Thalassery First Additional District Judge, A.V. Mrudula, ordered re-examination of the certificate of U.K. Sharfuddin, a well-known businessman and resident of Kuyali near Thalassery, who has been arrested on the charge of trying to sexually abuse a 15-year-old girl

Sharfuddin, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, was unlikely to be sexually active, the test report said.

POCSO Special Prosecutor Bina Kaliyath filed a petition in the court against this. The court verdict was announced after hearing the arguments of the respondent and the prosecution on Tuesday.


