Court orders further probe into Dalit youth’s suicide in 2017 after release from police custody

January 24, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thrissur SC/ST Court on Wednesday ordered further investigation into the death of Vinayakan, an 18-year-old Dalit youth from Engandiyur who committed suicide in July 2017, allegedly following custodial torture at the Pavaratty police station.

The court ordered further investigation following a complaint filed by Vinayakan’s father C.K. Krishnan.

Vinayakan, who was speaking to one of his friends, was taken into custody by the police. “He was brutally tortured by two civil police officers in the Pavaratty station. They alleged that Vinayakan was behind the theft of a gold chain that happened in the area around that time. The police also threatened to charge him with many undetected chain-snatching cases in the station limits. Vinayakan was subjected to brutal physical torture, mental harassment, and insult, which he couldn’t bear,” said Mr. Krishnan in his complaint.

Vinayakan, who was released from police custody, committed suicide at his house.

The case registered by the Vadanappally police was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

“Though the family demanded to charge abetment of suicide against two civil police officers in the Pavaratty police station, the investigation officer deliberately avoided Section 306 in the final report to rescue the accused,” alleged a Janakeeya Samara Samiti.