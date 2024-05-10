ADVERTISEMENT

Court orders further probe in Jesna missing case

Published - May 10, 2024 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further probe the missing case of Pathanamthitta native Jesna Maria James.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the order on a plea by Jesna’s father James Joseph, who had moved the court against an application submitted by the CBI to end the ongoing investigation citing lack of any substantial evidence.

Mr. Joseph had submitted new “evidence” in a sealed cover to the court a few days ago. The court decided in favour of the petitioner after scrutinising the case diary presented by the investigation team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner had urged the court to extend the CBI probe for another six months. He claimed the agency had not looked into various angles, including Jesna’s blood-stained clothes, source of ₹60,000 found in her wallet, a prayer centre that Jesna used to allegedly frequent, and the role of a friend who, Mr. Joseph alleged, was in constant touch with the missing girl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Welcoming the judgment, Mr. Joseph alleged attempts had been made by certain quarters to mislead the investigation.

Jesna had gone missing after she left her home in Mukkoottuthara in Ranni on March 22, 2018 to go to her aunt’s home at Punchavayal near Mundakkayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US