GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Court orders further probe in Jesna missing case

Published - May 10, 2024 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further probe the missing case of Pathanamthitta native Jesna Maria James.

The court passed the order on a plea by Jesna’s father James Joseph, who had moved the court against an application submitted by the CBI to end the ongoing investigation citing lack of any substantial evidence.

Mr. Joseph had submitted new “evidence” in a sealed cover to the court a few days ago. The court decided in favour of the petitioner after scrutinising the case diary presented by the investigation team.

The petitioner had urged the court to extend the CBI probe for another six months. He claimed the agency had not looked into various angles, including Jesna’s blood-stained clothes, source of ₹60,000 found in her wallet, a prayer centre that Jesna used to allegedly frequent, and the role of a friend who, Mr. Joseph alleged, was in constant touch with the missing girl.

Welcoming the judgment, Mr. Joseph alleged attempts had been made by certain quarters to mislead the investigation.

Jesna had gone missing after she left her home in Mukkoottuthara in Ranni on March 22, 2018 to go to her aunt’s home at Punchavayal near Mundakkayam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.