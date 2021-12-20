Court orders confiscation of Kinfra property

KOZHIKODE

20 December 2021 23:27 IST

Order follows govt failure to pay compensation for acquired land

The Kozhikode sub court on Monday ordered the confiscation of 1.78 acres of land acquired for Kinfra Knowledge Park project at Ramanattukara after the State Government failed to pay compensation to land owners whose properties were acquired for the project.

Issuing the order, Principal Sub Judge K. Priya said the land owners had not received their compensation even after a decade of giving up their agricultural lands though a directive had been issued by the court earlier. In three cases, the court ordered the confiscation of Kinfra’s land to recover a total of ₹7.77 crore.

The State Government ordered the acquisition of 80 acres of land in Ramanattukara in 2008. Of this, 76.66 acres was acquired in 2010. At that time, the government paid only one-tenth of the fair value of the land.

Advertising

Advertising

Till now, the government has not yet paid the full compensation to 116 landowners. Then the court ordered the compensation in 2013.

Advocate Ratnakumar Mallissery appeared in court for the landowners M.P. Indira, Abdul Habid, and Ayilalath Baburajan.