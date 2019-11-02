Court order a setback for Joseph, says Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani, MP, has said the court order is a major setback to party working chairman P.J. Joseph.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Mani accused Mr. Joseph of misinterpreting the court order. Paragraphs 31 and 32 of the court order explicitly stated that the working chairman should not execute decisions on behalf of the party chairman in case of the absence of the latter due to death, Mr. Mani said.

“All along, Mr. Joseph had been highlighting a provision in the party constitution that all functions and powers of the chairman will vest in the working chairman in the absence of the chairman. The court, however, has now made it amply clear that the provision ‘absence of the chairman’ employed in the constitution is with respect to temporary absence and not permanent vacancy. With this, Mr. Joseph has lost the ground to act as party chairman,” Mr. Mani said.

The court further clarified that the consensus while electing the chairman as stipulated in the party constitution was only about majority opinion. This also betrayed Mr. Joseph’s position that the selection of the new party chairman should be based on consensus, Mr. Mani said.