Court nod for disposal of Maoists’ bodies

The Palakkad District Court on Monday gave permission to the police to go ahead with the disposal procedures of four suspected Maoists who were killed in the Agali forest a few days ago.

The police have followed Supreme Court guidelines in dealing with the bodies of the suspected Maoists, the court observed.

Earlier, the court had stayed the disposal of the bodies till Monday on a petition by wife of Manivasakam, a slain Maoist. The family of Karthy, another Maoist, had alleged that the police had not maintained the guidelines in handling bodies of people shot dead.

The relatives are planning to move the High Court demanding a re-postmortem. Confusion prevailed over the identity of the bodies except that of Manivasakam. Nobody has claimed the body of Rema so far. The organisation Porattam has expressed willingness to receive the bodies, if not identified by the relatives.