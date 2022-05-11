Court grants George time to file objection

State had sought cancellation of bail in hate speech case

A magistrate court has granted Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former legislator P.C. George time to submit his objection against the State’s plea to cancel the politician’s bail in the hate-speech case.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate-II, Thiruvananthapuram, gave Mr. George time till May 17 to file his sworn statement.

The State government had moved the court last week to cancel the bail of Mr. George in the case.

In a petition, the State told the court that Mr. George had repeated the communal hate stoking insinuations for which the Fort police had arrested him earlier.

Mr. George’s alleged incendiary imputations against a particular community had prompted the arrest. The police had booked Mr. George on the charge of instilling communal discord to provoke rioting.