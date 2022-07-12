Court grants bail to youth accused of assaulting police in Kannur

Alleged moral policing by cops

Alleged moral policing by cops

The Thalassery First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pratyush, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on the charge of assaulting and obstructing police officers in the execution of their duty.

Pratyush had accused the Thalassery police of moral policing and implicating him and his wife Megha in a false case. Megha was earlier granted bail in the case.

Megha had alleged that Pratyush was assaulted at the police station.

However, the police had maintained that Thalassery Sub Inspector R. Manu had questioned the couple when he found them at a deserted place in the middle of the night. The two had also refused to produce their vehicle documents, the police said, adding that Prathyush had a scuffle with the officer when he was told to report to the station.

The couple was arrested and produced in court, and the magistrate sent Pratyush to the Thalassery sub jail while granting bail to Megha.

District Police Chief R. Ilango had ordered a departmental inquiry against the Thalassery Inspector and Sub Inspector.

Meanwhile, the medical examination report upheld Megha’s allegation that the couple was assaulted by the police. The report also stated that Pratyush had sustained injuries.

The medical report on Sub Inspector and a civil police officer, who were reportedly injured in the scuffle, said that the officers had sustained injuries.

Megha has now filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission and the State Women’s Commission, alleging that the police had beaten them up, besides behaving in a rude manner.