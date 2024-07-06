GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court grants bail to three accused in Panoor bomb blast case

Published - July 06, 2024 12:14 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to the third, fourth and fifth accused in the Panoor bomb blast case owing to the failure of the Panoor police to file a chargesheet within 90 days after the incident. Consequently, the accused — Arun, Sabin Lal, and Athul — were released.

The first accused, Vineesh, who, the police said, was the mastermind behind the bomb-making, was arrested last month after being discharged from a Coimbatore hospital, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the blast. The second accused, Sheril, was killed in the explosion, leaving all other suspects in custody.

The bomb was reportedly manufactured in a house under construction near Vineesh’s house. The police have linked the incident to a feud between criminal gangs from Kolavallur and Panoor.

According to the police, Vineesh led one group, while Devanand, who had called for the imposition of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, headed the rival faction. Tensions between the groups had been escalating, culminating in the blast.

During a temple festival on March 8, clashes reportedly intensified, prompting the gang led by Vinesh to make bombs to intimidate their adversaries, the police said.

The investigation has identified 12 accused in the case, including DYFI activists Amal Babu, Atul, Sayuj, and Shijal.

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / explosion / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.