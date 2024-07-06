Court grants bail to three accused in Panoor bomb blast case

The Thalassery Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to the third, fourth and fifth accused in the Panoor bomb blast case owing to the failure of the Panoor police to file a chargesheet within 90 days after the incident. Consequently, the accused — Arun, Sabin Lal, and Athul — were released.

The first accused, Vineesh, who, the police said, was the mastermind behind the bomb-making, was arrested last month after being discharged from a Coimbatore hospital, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the blast. The second accused, Sheril, was killed in the explosion, leaving all other suspects in custody.

The bomb was reportedly manufactured in a house under construction near Vineesh’s house. The police have linked the incident to a feud between criminal gangs from Kolavallur and Panoor.

According to the police, Vineesh led one group, while Devanand, who had called for the imposition of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, headed the rival faction. Tensions between the groups had been escalating, culminating in the blast.

During a temple festival on March 8, clashes reportedly intensified, prompting the gang led by Vinesh to make bombs to intimidate their adversaries, the police said.

The investigation has identified 12 accused in the case, including DYFI activists Amal Babu, Atul, Sayuj, and Shijal.