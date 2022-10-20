Court grants bail for 11 accused in Madhu lynching case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act trying the sensational Madhu lynching case at Attappady on Thursday granted bail to 11 accused. The accused will have to abide by certain strict conditions imposed by the court.

The court had earlier revoked the bail of the accused following a complaint by the prosecution that they had influenced the witnesses while the trial was on.

While releasing the accused on bail, Special Court Judge K.M. Retheesh Kumar stipulated that they should appear before the court every day during the trial. Mr. Kumar proscribed them from meeting Madhu’s mother or sister or any of his relatives. They have also been banned from meeting any of the witnesses or trying to influence them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court examined five more witnesses on Thursday, including two who had turned hostile earlier. The witnesses, Kakki and Kali Moopan, backtracked on their hostile statement.

They stood by their original statement that they had seen a group of men bringing Madhu out of the forest. They told the court that they feared a threat from the accused. However, with the accused being restricted by the court, they said that they had no fear to speak the truth.

The witnesses’ U-turn has strengthened the prosecution’s contentions, though several other witnesses had turned hostile during the trial that started on June 8.

It was on February 22, 2018, that Madhu, 27, from Kadukumanna tribal hamlet near Mukkali in Attappady, was captured and beaten up by a group of men on charges of alleged thefts. They handed him over to the police, but Madhu died on the way to hospital. The cause of the death was internal injuries he suffered from the beating.

The police arrested the accused after two days when Madhu’s death triggered widespread protests. All the 16 accused, however, secured conditional bails from the High Court on May 30, 2018.

The trial of the case was delayed for about four years because of various factors, including refusal of public prosecutors to take up the post. The Special Court for SC/ST (PoA) Act, Mannarkkad, began the trial on June 8, 2022, following a directive from the High Court. Over two dozen witnesses turned hostile during the trial, raising concerns about the prosecution’s chances of winning the case.