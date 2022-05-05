Court finds man guilty of murdering father-in-law over delay in serving lunch

Deceased attempted to shield his daughter from attack

A court here on Thursday found a 35-year old man guilty of murdering his father-in-law over a delay in serving lunch.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court – VI Judge Ajith Kumar K.N. found Vinod, alias Rakesh, of Chullimanoor guilty of murdering Sundaran (60) of Vithura in an incident that had taken place on November 18, 2017. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the murder had occurred after Vinod, who used to reside at his wife Priya’s house after marriage, assaulted her for failing to serve food on time. Sundaran had attempted to shield his daughter from the attack.

After injuring Sundaran on his head with a wooden stool, Vinod stabbed him on his chest using a pair of scissors. Despite being rushed to the Vithura taluk hospital by Priya and his wife Vasantha, Sundaran’s life could not be saved. The Vithura police nabbed the accused three days after the incident.