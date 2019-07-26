Court finds differences in contents of DVDs

The case on the alleged rape of a nun by Bishop Franco Mulakkal took a new turn on Friday after reports emerged about differences in the contents of the DVDs submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala, and the investigation team.

According to sources, the difference in contents were first spotted when the court on Friday verified the DVDs for handing over a copy of the same to the accused’s counsel. Following this, Judge P.A. Sirajudheen directed the police to get a copy of the original DVD from the FSL, which had been submitted to the court earlier.

Official sources said that while the DVD submitted to the court contained files in three folders, two out of the three folders in the disk received by the investigation were found to be blank during the verification.

Confirming the report, an official who was part of the investigation team, said the DVDs contained reports on the scientific examination of a laptop and a mobile phone, which had been seized from the accused's possession.

The FSL, which had examined the gadgets, submitted its report in a DVD to the court, while the police was handed over a copy of the same.

Meanwhile, the court on Friday posted the case for further hearing on August 9.