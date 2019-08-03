Court extends preventive injunction on Mani

The Idukki munsif court on Saturday upheld and extended a preventive injunction on Jose K. Mani from officiating as party chairman.

The order was announced while considering a prayer submitted by Philip Stephen and Manohar Naduviladath, State committee members of the Kerala Congress (M) owing allegiance to P.J. Joseph, against the election of Mr. Mani as party chairman at a State committee meeting convened on June 16.

The court is also reported to have rejected a prayer submitted by Mr.Mani to dismiss an interlocutory application filed along with the original suit.

The petitioners had requested that Mr. Mani be prevented from “discharging any functions and powers attached to the office of the chairman of the KC(M), including holding of party committee meetings, taking disciplinary actions against party office-bearers and workers, sending letter to the Election Commission of India or any other statutory authorities intimating the so-called election of the party chairman at the meeting held on June 16 till the disposal of the suit”. The details of the court order are expected by Monday.

Camps’ stance

While the Joseph faction, which welcomed the decision, held that the court had approved Mr. Joseph’s position as KC(M) working chairman currently holding the charge of party chairman, the rival camp maintained that the order would have no impact on the appointment of Mr. Mani as party chairman.

Saji Manjakadambil, a Joseph group leader, demanded that Mr. Mani renounce his self-indulgence in the wake of the court order.

Mr. Mani responded that legal opinion would be sought on initiating further action on the court’s directive after verifying details.

An earlier order by the Thodupuzha munsif court sought to limit only a handful of the powers vested with the party chairman and, hence, this in no way would affect him continuing as party chairman, he maintained.