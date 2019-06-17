Court examines witness in Kevin murder case

The Principal Sessions Court here on Monday completed the examination of Gireesh.P.Sarathy, a Deputy Superintendent of police, who had led the investigation in the Kevin murder case and submitted the chargesheet.

Deposing before the court, the official briefed the developments during the second phase of his investigation from July 7 till the submission of the chargesheet on August 21, last year. Earlier last week, Mr.Gireesh had testified before the court the developments during the first phase, right from the day he took over the charge of investigation till July 7.

According to the official, a verification of the records and call details of the accused confirmed the presence of the accused near the residence of Aneesh in Mannanam and near the Kottayam Medical College, where they had rented a room hours before abducting Kevin.

Similarly, the investigation also proved the presence of the accused within the limits of a mobile tower in Kallar, a location near Chaliyekkara where Kevin had been found dead.

Further, the first and fifth accused were found to have been engaged in constant conversation with the accused, who had been travelling in two vehicles, on the day of the crime.

A cross examination of the official, the final witness in the case, is slated to be held on Tuesday.