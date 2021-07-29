Court dismisses plea seeking directive to Lakshadweep Administration

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea for a directive to the Lakshadweep Administration to publish its draft regulations in vernacular languages.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly, however, granted liberty to petitioners — Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal and others — to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs with their pleas and suggestions through the Administrator.

The petitioners had sought directives to the Administration to grant more time for the public to submit their suggestions and objections, and also refer the matter to the Ministry of Environment for its opinion as well. Appearing for the Administration, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj had submitted that another Division Bench in an identical case had refused to interfere with the legislative process undertaken by the Administration under Article 240 of the Constitution.

He, therefore, pleaded for rejecting the pleas of the petitioners.