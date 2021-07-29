Kerala

Court dismisses plea seeking directive to Lakshadweep Administration

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea for a directive to the Lakshadweep Administration to publish its draft regulations in vernacular languages.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly, however, granted liberty to petitioners — Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal and others — to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs with their pleas and suggestions through the Administrator.

The petitioners had sought directives to the Administration to grant more time for the public to submit their suggestions and objections, and also refer the matter to the Ministry of Environment for its opinion as well. Appearing for the Administration, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj had submitted that another Division Bench in an identical case had refused to interfere with the legislative process undertaken by the Administration under Article 240 of the Constitution.

He, therefore, pleaded for rejecting the pleas of the petitioners.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 1:16:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/court-dismisses-plea-seeking-directive-to-lakshadweep-administration/article35597568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY