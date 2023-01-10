HamberMenu
Court dismisses bail pleas filed by TTP job-scam accused

January 10, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday rejected two more anticipatory bail pleas filed by N. Sasikumaran Thampi, a suspended official of the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP), who is a key accused in the job scam in which several job aspirants were cheated after promising employment in the public-sector undertaking.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge (VI) K. Vishnu dismissed the applications for anticipatory bail filed in connection with cases registered by the Cantonment and the Women’s police stations. Thampi has been accused of collecting ₹9 lakh from a Palkulangara native in the case registered by the Cantonment police.

The pleas were rejected on the basis of additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen’s argument that Thampi had a clear role in the racket and that his custody was necessary to examine his bank records and financial sources.

Similar petitions filed by the accused in the TTP job scam registered in the Poojappura, Venjaramoodu and Cantonment police stations had been also dismissed.

