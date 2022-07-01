Court directs State to furnish documents in brewery case

An anti-corruption court here on Thursday ordered the government to give the documents requested by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, in a case relating to the alleged graft in the issuance of brewery licences by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration.

Mr. Chennithala, the petitioner in the case, had named Chief Minister Pinarayi and former Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan as respondents.

Mr. Chennithala had sought documents relating to the case under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the State had objected to Mr. Chennithala’s request. The special court overruled the objection. It will hear the case again on July 17.