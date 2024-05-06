Court directs police to register case against Mayor and others on Yadhu’s plaint

May 06, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III on Monday directed the Cantonment police to register a case against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband, K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, and three others on the basis of a complaint submitted by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver H.L. Yadhu following their altercation over a week ago.

Mr. Yadhu had moved the court, accusing the police of refusing to initiate legal proceedings against the five persons. He accused the group of obstructing him from discharging his official duties, wrongful detention and uttering obscenities. He demanded the police book them under non-bailable provisions.

The development comes two days after the City police booked the group on the basis of a complaint by a Kochi-based advocate. They were charged under bailable provisions, including those pertaining to causing obstruction to a person in a public place, and wrongful assembly.

