Court denies bail to accused in social media influencer’s death

21-year-old accused of raping the influencer while she was a minor, and later coercing her into aborting her pregnancy

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), which addresses cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, denied bail to the accused in the death of a social media influencer for the fourth time on Friday.

The accused, 21-year-old Binoy, is charged by the Poojappura police with rape, abetment of suicide, kidnapping and stalking, among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reason cited

Judge Shibu M.P., rejected the bail application, expressing concern that the influential status of the petitioner (the accused) might lead to interference with prosecution witnesses if he were released. Citing the previous pleas by the accused, the judge also noted that there had been no change in circumstances since the previous bail hearings to justify a modified decision.

The victim allegedly attempted suicide on June 10 and died six days later. According to special public prosecutor Ajith Prasad J.K., Binoy met the victim through Instagram and they later started a YouTube channel together.

He is accused of raping her while she was a minor, and later coercing her into aborting her pregnancy. He also allegedly attempted to rape her again, following which their relationship strained. The victim attempted suicide after being subjected to cyberbullying allegedly by the accused’s friends, the prosecution maintained.

The Poojappura police had already submitted the chargesheet against the three accused in the case. Binoy, the prime accused, has been in remand since June 18.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST

