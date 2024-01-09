GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court completes hearing arguments for and against releasing Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil on bail

Police arrested Rahul Mamkootathil from his residence in Pathanamthitta early in the day in connection with the violence during the Congress protest in front of the Government Secretariat on December 20.

January 09, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
Rahul Mamkootathil. File

Rahul Mamkootathil. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on January 9 completed hearing arguments for and against releasing Youth Congress (YC) State president Rahul Mamkootathil on bail. It has reserved its orders for later in the day.

A police team from Thiruvananthapuram arrested Mr. Mamkootathil from his residence in Pathanamthitta early in the day in connection with the violence during a Congress protest in front of the Government Secretariat on December 20.

Chaos in capital city as Youth Congress protest turns violent

Later, the Museum police produced him before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (III) on an array of charges. They arraigned Mr. Mamkootathil on charges of attacking uniformed officers on law and order duty, destroying public property, rioting and unlawful assembly.

The YC had organised the demonstration to spotlight the alleged police-Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) attacks against opposition black flag protestors lining Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s route to Navkerala Sadas venues. The prosecution told the magistrate that Mr. Mamkootathil orchestrated the December 20 violence.

It submitted as evidence police video footage purportedly showing Youth Congress workers attacking law enforcers, smashing the windscreen of a police vehicle, destroying police shields and forcibly freeing a person detained in a law enforcement vehicle.

The prosecution deemed the incident a deliberate attack on the police under the guise of a political demonstration. It pointed out that several YC workers wielded sticks and stones. The State argued that YC workers had sought, in vain, to force the police’s hand to precipitate a law and order situation.

Mr. Mamkootathil’s counsel submitted medical records pertaining to the YC leader’s hospital admission and treatment and termed the police charges “inflated and trumped up”. He said the police had not notified Mr. Mamkootathil of the impending arrest.

The YC leader had not moved for anticipatory bail. Moreover, there was no evidence that Mr. Mamkootathil attacked the police. The YC leader had merely exercised his democratic right to register dissent.

The defence argued that Mr. Mamkootathil was the victim of a political witch-hunt prosecuted by the police at the government’s instance.

Related Topics

Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.