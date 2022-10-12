Court bars rebel faction from using INL name, flag, and symbol 

Breakaway faction leaders prohibited from representing themselves as office-bearers of party, and collecting money

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 12, 2022 20:57 IST

In a relief to the official faction of the Indian National League (INL), the Kozhikode Third Additional Sub Court here on Wednesday secured a “temporary prohibitory injunction” restraining the rebel faction led by former State president A.P. Abdul Wahab from using the name, flag, and symbols of the party.

Writing the judgment, judge Leena Rasheed also prevented the breakaway faction from convening any meeting or conference or public gathering in the name of the INL at any place. The order was based on a petition moved by B. Hamsa Haji, who was the chairman of an ad hoc committee constituted by the party’s national leadership in February. Subsequently, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, who is also the State president, general secretary Kasim Irikkoor, and others impleaded in the suit.

Besides, the court prohibited the rebel leaders from representing themselves as office-bearers or members of the party and soliciting membership and collecting money from the public. Further, the leaders have been restricted from entering into or trespassing on the property of the party until further orders, the order said.

It was in February that the INL split with the faction led by Mr. Wahab forming a parallel committee at a meeting of the party State council in Kozhikode.

