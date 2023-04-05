ADVERTISEMENT

Court awards 7-year RI to 13 convicts in Madhu lynching case

April 05, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madhu’s mother, Malli, and sister, Sarasu, at the SC-ST Special Court at Mannarkkad in Palakkad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Special Court for SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkkad, which tried the sensational lynching case of Attappady tribal youth Madhu on Wednesday sentenced 13 persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

.Judge K.M. Retheesh Kumar had on Tuesday convicted 14 of the 16 accused under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The judge on Wednesday awarded separate sentences to them. When 13 of them were awarded seven years in prison and different amounts of fines, one was awarded three months’ prison and a fine of ₹500.

The sentence

The accused number one, Hussain, was slapped seven years’ imprisonment under IPC Section 304 (ii) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, two years under Section 147 for rioting, one year under Section 342 for wrongful confinement, one year under Section 323 for causing injury, and six months under Section 143 for unlawful assembly. He will have to undergo the sentence concurrently. He was also slapped a fine of ₹1.05 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve other accused, Marakkar, Shamsuddeen, Radhakrishnan, Aboobacker, Siddeeque, Ubaid, Najeeb, Jaijumon, Sajeev, Satheesh, Hareesh, and Biju, were sentenced to seven years in prison under IPC Section 326 for voluntarily causing serious injury, seven years under Section 304 (ii) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, five years under Section 367 for abduction, three years under Section 149 for unlawful assembly with common object, one year under Section 342 for wrongful detention, one year under Section 323 for causing injury, two years under Section 147 for rioting, six months under Section 143 for unlawful assembly, and two years under Section 324 for hurting with weapons. They too will have to undergo a maximum seven years’ imprisonment as the sentences are concurrent. They have been slapped a fine of ₹1.18 lakh each.

The accused number 16, Muneer, was given three months’ prison under Section 352 for assault. He was slapped a fine of ₹500. He was set free as he had already undergone the punishment as a pre-trial prisoner.

Fine slapped

The court instructed that 75% of the fine amount levied from the accused should be given to the next of kin of Madhu. The 50% of the fine should go to Madhu’s mother, Malli.

Judge Retheesh Kumar recommended legal action against the witnesses who turned hostile during the trial under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. As many as 24 witnesses had turned hostile. Six of them have approached the High Court seeking reprieve from any possible action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US