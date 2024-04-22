Court awarded triple life term for father for rape of daughter

April 22, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (Pocso) judge Sirajudheen P.A. on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man to triple life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,70,000 for the rape of his 9-year-old daughter at their residence under Marayur police station limit in Idukki during 2021-2022 period.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Smiju K. Das said that the court awarded another additional 36 years of rigorous imprisonment for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the IPC.

The court also ordered that if the convicted paid the compensation, it should be provided to the victim. If he fails to pay the fine, he should continue the jail term for another 32 months and 20 days. The court also recommended providing compensation to the victim as per the Victim Compensation Scheme and directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Idukki to do so.

Mr. Das said that the victim stayed with the parents of the convicted. The mother of the victim had abandoned her and her father and had moved out with the elder child.

During the 2021-2022 period, the accused brought the victim to his layam (cluster homes) and sexually assaulted her at his residence. The accused had raped the child and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. He also burnt her left arm using a hot spoon to not reveal the matter to her mother. The child later disclosed the incident to her classmate and class teacher, and they alerted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Marayur police.