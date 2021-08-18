Court adjourns police plea in vloggers’ case

KANNUR

18 August 2021 22:20 IST

Brothers allege persecution, conspiracy

The Thalassery District Sessions Court on Wednesday adjourned till August 24 a police petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the vlogger brothers, Libin and Ebin, who are owners of the EBull Jet Youtube channel.

During the hearing, the police requested the court to allow them to question them in custody to investigate their involvement in drug trafficking.

The Kannur Town Police also filed a petition in the court seeking cancellation of their bail.

Meanwhile, the brothers alleged that they were being persecuted and that there was a conspiracy behind it. They alleged that there were some mafias trying to trap them with the support of some officials.

The police were propagating that they were part of a gang involved in drugs when they were actually campaigning against it. The investigating team is trying to fabricate evidence, they said.

They would not back down, the brothers said in another video they released on Youtube.