ADVERTISEMENT

Court acquits man accused of raping his minor daughter

March 11, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Monday acquitted a 45-year-old man accused of abusing his minor daughter.

Judge Ash K. Bal observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused.

The case was that the man had sexually abused his nine-year-old daughter on the night after her birthday celebrations. According to the prosecution, the girl first reported the alleged abuse to her school authorities. After being informed by the school, the Alappuzha South police registered a case against the father in 2023. He spent 280 days in prison until he was released on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused proved his innocence with the support of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, which provides free legal assistance to the poor and the marginalised in line with the guidelines issued by the Legal Services Authority. P.P.Baiju, chief legal aid defense counsel, Alappuzha, represented the accused in the court.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US