GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court acquits man accused of raping his minor daughter

March 11, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Monday acquitted a 45-year-old man accused of abusing his minor daughter.

Judge Ash K. Bal observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused.

The case was that the man had sexually abused his nine-year-old daughter on the night after her birthday celebrations. According to the prosecution, the girl first reported the alleged abuse to her school authorities. After being informed by the school, the Alappuzha South police registered a case against the father in 2023. He spent 280 days in prison until he was released on Monday.

The accused proved his innocence with the support of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, which provides free legal assistance to the poor and the marginalised in line with the guidelines issued by the Legal Services Authority. P.P.Baiju, chief legal aid defense counsel, Alappuzha, represented the accused in the court.

.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.