Court acquits man accused of raping his minor daughter

March 11, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Monday acquitted a 45-year-old man accused of abusing his minor daughter.

Judge Ash K. Bal observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused.

The case was that the man had sexually abused his nine-year-old daughter on the night after her birthday celebrations. According to the prosecution, the girl first reported the alleged abuse to her school authorities. After being informed by the school, the Alappuzha South police registered a case against the father in 2023. He spent 280 days in prison until he was released on Monday.

The accused proved his innocence with the support of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, which provides free legal assistance to the poor and the marginalised in line with the guidelines issued by the Legal Services Authority. P.P.Baiju, chief legal aid defense counsel, Alappuzha, represented the accused in the court.

.