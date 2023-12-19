Court acquits Hydru murder accused

December 19, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Sessions Court at Manjeri on Monday set free a man accused of murdering Kodeeri Hydru in 2005 at Nilambur.

Sessions Court-II judge A.V. Tellus acquitted Moosa Musliarakath, 42, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

Hydru, a cattle herder, was found dead near Eramabdam forest outpost in Nilambur on July 18, 2005. The Crime Branch led by Superintendent P. Vikraman arrested Moosa in 2020 and charged him with murder.

The court examined 46 prosecution witnesses, including narco-analyst, sniffer dog expert, scientific experts, and Crime Branch officers and found that there was no direct evidence to link Moosa to the murder.

The court said circumstantial evidence put up by the prosecution was not enough for conviction. Additional public prosecutor K.P. Shaju appeared for the prosecution, and senior lawyer M.P. Abdul Latheef was the counsel for the accused.