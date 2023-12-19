GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court acquits Hydru murder accused

December 19, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sessions Court at Manjeri on Monday set free a man accused of murdering Kodeeri Hydru in 2005 at Nilambur.

Sessions Court-II judge A.V. Tellus acquitted Moosa Musliarakath, 42, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

Hydru, a cattle herder, was found dead near Eramabdam forest outpost in Nilambur on July 18, 2005. The Crime Branch led by Superintendent P. Vikraman arrested Moosa in 2020 and charged him with murder.

The court examined 46 prosecution witnesses, including narco-analyst, sniffer dog expert, scientific experts, and Crime Branch officers and found that there was no direct evidence to link Moosa to the murder.

The court said circumstantial evidence put up by the prosecution was not enough for conviction. Additional public prosecutor K.P. Shaju appeared for the prosecution, and senior lawyer M.P. Abdul Latheef was the counsel for the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.