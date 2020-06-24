Kerala

Court acquits eight in 2008 murder case

The Kasaragod District Additional Sessions (II) Court on Wednesday acquitted eight accused in the Sandeep Kumar murder case in 2008.

Justice Rajan Thattil released the accused in the absence of evidence. Those acquitted are Mohammed Rafeeq (35) of Powal, Shahal Khan (35) of Fort Road, P.A. Abdurrahman (48), a security guard at a building and a resident of Nalam Mile, A.A. Abdul Sattar (42) of Vidyanagar, K.M. Abdul Aslam (38) of Chengala, M. Harris (38) of Ulliythadaku, Shabeer (36) from Anangur, and Mohammed Rafi (40) from Ulliyathakadu. The case was that Sandeep, 24, was stabbed to death by five persons following an altercation on April 14, 2008, at the new bus stand in Kasaragod.

Following the murder, there was widespread violence in the region which witnessed two more revenge killings.

