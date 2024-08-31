GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court accepts Crime Branch chargesheet in Gangeshananda case

Published - August 31, 2024 11:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday accepted the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Branch on the alleged sexual assault of a law student by self-styled godman Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada.

The court had rejected an earlier chargesheet that was submitted last month, citing various deficiencies. Crucial documents, including the scene mahazar, prepared by the Pettah police who had initially investigated the case, were apparently missing.

The godman has been summoned to appear before the court on September 7.

The student had allegedly chopped off his genitals when the accused purportedly made sexual advances towards her on May 19, 2017. The accused, however, claimed he had been attacked by the student and another person when he was asleep. The Crime Branch is soon expected to submit the chargesheet in the particular case.

