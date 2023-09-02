ADVERTISEMENT

Court accepts CBI report giving clean-chit to Oommen Chandy

September 02, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday accepted the report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that gave a clean chit to the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case filed on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the sensational solar scam.

The court had earlier approved similar reports that exonerated All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, and Adoor Prakash, MP, in the same case. The agency submitted there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations against them in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US