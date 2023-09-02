HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court accepts CBI report giving clean-chit to Oommen Chandy

September 02, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday accepted the report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that gave a clean chit to the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case filed on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the sensational solar scam.

The court had earlier approved similar reports that exonerated All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, and Adoor Prakash, MP, in the same case. The agency submitted there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations against them in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.