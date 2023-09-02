Court accepts CBI report giving clean-chit to Oommen Chandy

September 02, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday accepted the report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that gave a clean chit to the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case filed on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the sensational solar scam.

The court had earlier approved similar reports that exonerated All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, and Adoor Prakash, MP, in the same case. The agency submitted there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations against them in the case.