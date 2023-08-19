HamberMenu
Court accepts CBI report giving clean chit to K.C. Venugopal

August 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has accepted the report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which gave a clean chit to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, in a sexual assault case that had been filed on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the solar scam.

In its report, the probe team had stated the lack of evidence to support the complainant’s allegations of rape. The court accepted the report while dismissing a plea submitted by the complainant to reject the report.

The investigation agency had also absolved former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, MPs, former Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and BJP leader A.P. Abdullakutty after finding scarce evidence against them.

