Couple to stage their debut in kurumkuzhal

October 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Thanneermukkom Sajan and his wife Saranya, a young couple from Thanneermukkom in Alappuzha, will stage their debut performance in Kurumkuzhal, a unique musical instrument, at Sri Bhagavathi temple, Kandankulangara, on October 29.

They will perform in Kurumkuzhal in the presence of melam maestro Cheranalloor Sankarankutty Marar and 51 percussionists. Mr. Sajan, a pramani (lead percussionist) in chenda melam, has been performing for the past several years. He has performed in several places in Kerala and outside. Ms. Saranya is a nurse by profession.

Sajan has trained around 150 disciples in nine batches in percussion. Saranya who shares an interest in her husband’s art has been learning the chenda for the past two years.

Kurumkuzhal is a wind instrument that originated in Kerala. Similar to the nadaswaram, Kurumkuzhal made from the wood of certain trees is also known as mukha veena. The only difference is in the length. The instrument is blown mostly in accompaniment to the chenda during festivals or ritual processions.