Couple reunites 14 years after divorce in Alappuzha

A couple from Alappuzha who got divorced 14 years ago have reunited following an intervention by the family court.

After the decision to rekindle their love, Krishnakumari P. ,49, and Subramanian V., 58, applied for the registration of their remarriage on May 16. On a day when it again proved that love never dies, it was all smiles on the face of Ahalya S. Nair, the 15-year-old daughter of the couple, who is thrilled to live with her mother and father.

According to Ms. Krishnakumari, the couple decided to reunite for Ahalya’s sake. “We will start living together from May 20,” she added.

The couple’s intriguing story dates back to August 2006 when they got married. The initial years of their marriage were marked by happiness and mutual support. However, as time went on, the relationship began to show signs of strain and they divorced in March 2010.

Ms. Krishnakumari later moved the family court, Alappuzha, demanding alimony for their daughter. The court directed Mr. Subramanian to provide ₹2,000 every month. He moved the Kerala High Court against the decision. The court rejected the appeal but directed the family court to settle the issue amicably.

Though they had separated, Ms. Krishnakumari, an anganwadi helper from Kuthirapanthy in Alappuzha, and Mr. Subramanian, who worked as office assistant at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, from Sanathanapuram in Alappuzha did not remarry.

When the family court reconsidered the case, Judge Vidhyadharan V.S. directed counselling and the couple agreed to reconciliation. Sooraj R. Mainagapally, counsel for Krishnakumari, said the couple’s decision to stay single after divorce made it easy to reunite them. They restored their relationship at the same court which granted them divorce.