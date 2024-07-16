Couple manhandled by DYFI workers at Kattakada in Kerala; case registered

The Kattakada police in Kerala have registered a case against a group of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers for allegedly manhandling a couple, including a pregnant woman, late on July 15. The group purportedly accompanied Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen to a marriage reception that the couple too attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at a parking ground adjacent to an auditorium at Thoongampara, near Kattakada. The complainant, Bineesh, had parked his vehicle in front of Mr. Stephen’s car on the ground.

According to the police, Bineesh’s car developed a snag after he tried to start the vehicle. This angered the group who stood beside the legislator’s car. Refusing to pay heed to Bineesh’s explanation, the irate bunch manhandled the youth and his wife, Neethu, who is eight months pregnant, who were both sitting inside the car. Bineesh sustained injuries on his nose, chest and hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Necklace snatched

The couple also alleged that the assailants snatched a gold necklace. The car too was vandalised by the group.

Mr. Stephen has denied any involvement in the incident and maintained that he was inside the auditorium when the alleged incident had taken place. The police too endorsed the claim after examining CCTV footage recovered from the area.

Kattakada station house officer (SHO) Mridul Kumar said an FIR has been registered, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, mischief causing damage, uttering obscenity and criminal intimidation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.