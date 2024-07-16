GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple manhandled by DYFI workers at Kattakada in Kerala; case registered

The group purportedly accompanied Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen to a marriage reception that the couple too attended

Published - July 16, 2024 12:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police in Kerala have registered a case against a group of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers for allegedly manhandling a couple, including a pregnant woman, late on July 15. The group purportedly accompanied Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen to a marriage reception that the couple too attended.

The incident occurred at a parking ground adjacent to an auditorium at Thoongampara, near Kattakada. The complainant, Bineesh, had parked his vehicle in front of Mr. Stephen’s car on the ground.

According to the police, Bineesh’s car developed a snag after he tried to start the vehicle. This angered the group who stood beside the legislator’s car. Refusing to pay heed to Bineesh’s explanation, the irate bunch manhandled the youth and his wife, Neethu, who is eight months pregnant, who were both sitting inside the car. Bineesh sustained injuries on his nose, chest and hands.

Necklace snatched

The couple also alleged that the assailants snatched a gold necklace. The car too was vandalised by the group.

Mr. Stephen has denied any involvement in the incident and maintained that he was inside the auditorium when the alleged incident had taken place. The police too endorsed the claim after examining CCTV footage recovered from the area.

Kattakada station house officer (SHO) Mridul Kumar said an FIR has been registered, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, mischief causing damage, uttering obscenity and criminal intimidation.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.